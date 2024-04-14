Peter Schiff Foresees Bitcoin's 'Biggest Crash Ever,' Trump NFT Collection Sees Trading Volume Collapse And More: This Week In Cryptocurrency

Loading... Loading...

Last week, the cryptocurrency market experienced a significant downturn, with major digital currencies like Bitcoin BTC/USD, Ethereum ETH/USD, and Dogecoin suffering losses. Amid the market’s turmoil, some notable figures offered their unique perspectives. Dogecoin co-creator Billy Markus made a sarcastic remark on the situation, while trading volumes for Donald Trump’s original NFT collection took a nosedive. Meanwhile, a meme coin parodying President Joe Biden saw a surprising spike, and economist Peter Schiff made a grim prediction for Bitcoin’s future. Edward Snowden also chimed in, providing a more measured view of the market’s fluctuations.

Dogecoin Co-Creator Comments on Crypto Crash

As the cryptocurrency market faced a steep decline, Billy Markus, the co-founder of Dogecoin DOGE/USD, took to social media with a tongue-in-cheek response. His playful words contrasted with the grim sentiment prevalent among investors as they witnessed the value of their holdings shrink.

Trump NFT Collection Sees Trading Volume Collapse

Interest in the original NFT collection featuring former President Donald Trump has waned significantly, with trading volume plummeting by 99% over the past month. The collection, which initially garnered attention, has not seen any transactions in the recent week, signalling a sharp decline in demand.

‘Jeo Boden’ Meme Coin Surges Past $1

See Also: Iran Launches Drone Attack On Israel In Escalation Of Tensions, Bitcoin Drops Sharply In Response

The Solana-based meme coin, Jeo Boden BODEN/USD, experienced a notable surge, briefly exceeding the $1 threshold. This spike in value pushed the coin’s market capitalization over $700 million before it settled back down. The coin’s performance has caught the attention of traders and spectators alike.

Peter Schiff Foresees Bitcoin’s ‘Biggest Crash Ever’

Notorious Bitcoin critic Peter Schiff has once again voiced his scepticism towards the cryptocurrency, predicting what he believes could be its most catastrophic crash to date. Schiff’s comments add to the already heightened anxiety within the crypto community.

Edward Snowden Weighs In on Crypto Market Panic

Amidst the recent crypto market upheaval, Edward Snowden offered a different perspective, highlighting that the price of Bitcoin has remained relatively stable over the past week, despite the daily fluctuations that have caused widespread concern among investors.

