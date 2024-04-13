Dogecoin Co-Creator Billy Markus Sarcastically Signals Caution Amid Cryptocurrency Market Crash: 'Oh No Everything Died We Are Dead'

Loading... Loading...

In the wake of a significant downturn in the cryptocurrency market on Friday, Billy Markus, the co-founder of Dogecoin DOGE/USD, shared an unusual statement on X, formerly known as Twitter, about the meme currency.

On a day marked by widespread losses across major cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin BTC/USD, Ethereum ETH/USD, and Dogecoin itself, Markus’ playful commentary stood out amidst the sea of red.

Following a sharp decline, Dogecoin plummeted by over 19%. Markus shared a sarcastic tweet that garnered supportive reactions from the DOGE community on Friday, "Oh no, everything died; we are dead."

Responding to his post on X, one of his followers shared a chart of the S&P 500 and said, "It's so over." Markus replied, saying, "We will never recover."

Another follower shared Bitcoin's market position, and Markus again said the market is "super dead."

On Friday, the market's downturn saw Bitcoin losing 7% of its value, dropping to the $67,490 mark, while Ethereum experienced a more than 10% fall to $3,161, though both cryptocurrencies later saw minor recoveries.

The total liquidations in the cryptocurrency market within 24 hours reached approximately $735 million.

The recent market correction occurred less than a week before the anticipated fourth Bitcoin halving scheduled for April 21, which will reduce the reward for mining a new block by half to 3.125 BTC.

This event, expected to happen once every four years, is closely watched by the community. Many anticipate a potential surge in Bitcoin's price and a ripple effect on altcoins, including Dogecoin.

