As Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Come Under Pressure,Raoul Pal Asserts Crypto 'Still Being Adopted At Twice The Speed Of Internet' — Predicts 1B Users By 2025

Renowned financial expert, Raoul Pal, remains optimistic about the future of cryptocurrencies, predicting a rapid adoption rate despite recent market downturns.

What Happened: On Thursday, Pal took to X, formerly Twitter, to express his views on the current state of the cryptocurrency market. Despite recent dips in major cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin BTC/USD, Ethereum ETH/USD, and Dogecoin ETH/USD, Pal remains bullish on the future of digital currencies.

“On days like today, just remember that crypto is still being adopted at twice the speed of the internet and should reach something like 1 billion users by the end of 2025,” said Pal.

Over the past 24 hours, Bitcoin dropped by 0.74% to $65,517.25, while the second-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, Ethereum, fell by 0.28% to $3,290.63. The decline in Dogecoin was even sharper with the meme coin falling 5.2% to $0.175.

Why It Matters: Pal’s optimistic outlook comes amidst a decline in major cryptocurrencies ahead of Friday’s jobs report. Despite the downturn, Pal’s prediction suggests a strong belief in the resilience and potential of the crypto market.

His views also echo his previous advice to crypto enthusiasts to stay humble and avoid overconfidence. Previously, Pal had warned, “Whenever you think your s**t smells of roses, you are likely to get your face rubbed in it.”

Despite the volatility of the crypto market, Pal’s predictions suggest a promising future for digital currencies, with rapid adoption rates expected to continue.

Photo by FellowNeko on Shutterstock

