Amid Heady Bitcoin Prices, Crypto Guru Warns 'Whenever You Think Your S**t Smells Of Roses, You Are Likely To Get Your Face Rubbed In It'

Renowned cryptocurrency expert, Raoul Pal, cautions crypto enthusiasts to stay humble, reminding them that overconfidence could lead to catastrophic outcomes.

What Happened: CEO of Real Vision Group, Pal shared words of caution amidst the thriving cryptocurrency market on Thursday via X, formerly Twitter. In his post, Pal emphasized the need for caution, reminding followers that overconfidence can lead to disastrous results.

He said, “Whenever You Think Your S**t Smells Of Roses, You Are Likely To Get Your Face Rubbed In It.”

Pal’s warning is pertinent in the current volatile crypto market. Despite the surge of Bitcoin BTC/USD to a key level of $67,000 on Thursday.

Notably, Bitcoin hit an all-time high of $69,170.63 this week, propelled by the approval and listing of spot Bitcoin ETFs in January.

Pal has previously stated there’s a 20% possibility Bitcoin could experience a bubble cycle, potentially soaring to $250,000, followed by a decline.

Why It Matters: Recently, Pal humorously summarized the altcoin season, jokingly embracing the meme coin trend, notably Dogwifhat. Pal’s tweet reflected a shift from serious blockchain debates to embracing whimsical trends, emphasizing the speculative nature of the crypto market.

His cautionary tone is not new. Previously, Pal had warned against the use of high leverage in crypto trading, calling it a “ticket to bankruptcy.”

His advice to crypto traders is to be mindful of the market’s unpredictable nature and to avoid dangerous trading practices that could lead to significant losses.

Price Action: Bitcoin was seen trading 1.7% higher at $67,202.91 at the time of writing, according to Benzinga Pro data. For the week the apex cryptocurrency has risen 9.3%.

