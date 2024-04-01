Crypto Analyst Willy Woo Says This Is The 'Scariest Chart' He's Ever Seen And It Isn't Even About Bitcoin

Loading... Loading...

Renowned cryptocurrency analyst Willy Woo has expressed grave concern over the escalating climate crisis.

What Happened: On Sunday, Woo shared a post on X, formerly Twitter, describing a climate change chart as the “scariest” he has ever seen. He referred to a summit he attended in 2015, where a leading climate scientist warned of a potential runaway climate crisis if not addressed within a decade. According to Woo, the recent data suggests that this runaway scenario might be starting.

Woo further elaborated in the thread, “Out of the major systems in the biosphere (I think he said there’s around 17 systems?), the first 4 are already toast, we can’t save them. One of those are coral reefs. Australia loses the Gt Barrier Reef.”

Why It Matters: Woo’s alarming tweet comes amidst growing concerns over the imminent threat of climate change. The ‘Doomsday Clock’, a project by the Bulletin of Atomic Scientists tracking the odds of a global catastrophe, was set at 90 seconds to midnight, the closest it’s ever been at the beginning of the year.

Moreover, philanthropist and Microsoft Corporation co-founder Bill Gates had previously voiced concerns at COP28 about global warming surpassing the crucial 2-degree Celsius threshold. This could lead to irreversible damage to people, wildlife, and ecosystems.

Recently, The European Central Bank (ECB) declared Bitcoin to hold zero intrinsic value, highlighting its environmental harm and wealth inequality.

There is also debate over the apex cryptocurrency’s environmental impact, drawing criticism from Bitcoin activists who dispute its portrayal as an energy guzzler. Bitcoin proponents highlight potential for clean energy integration, while cautioning against stifling innovation through government intervention.

Price Action: Bitcoin traded 1.5% higher at $70,953.01 at the time of writing, according to Benzinga Pro data.

