Apocalypse Soon? 'Doomsday Clock' At 90 Seconds To Midnight, Closest We've Been To World's End

The Doomsday Clock is a project from the Bulletin of Atomic Scientists tracking the odds that the world will end.

“Midnight” on the clock is the hypothetical point where the world would end.

The scientists put the clock the closest it's been to “midnight” on Tuesday, leaving just 90 seconds left on the clock, according to a report from CNBC. The clock estimates how close the world is to ending based on various atomic threats.

Escalations in the Ukraine and Russia war moved the clock forward, as well as developments in the Israel and Palestine conflict. Climate change concerns also have pushed the clock to the closest it’s been to midnight. Last year, amid a ramp-up in the Ukraine and Russian war, the Bulletin of Atomic Scientists also brought the clock to 90 seconds to midnight.

The Middle East: Israel's ongoing conflict with Hamas is also a significant factor. The worry is that the conflict could escalate regionally, leading to a larger conventional war and involving more nuclear powers or near-nuclear powers.

Additionally, climate change is emphasized as a critical threat. Last year, we experienced record-breaking temperatures, rising greenhouse gas emissions, and the lowest daily extent of Antarctic sea ice.

Despite record investments in clean energy, efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions are deemed insufficient to prevent severe human and economic impacts, particularly affecting the world's poorest populations.

