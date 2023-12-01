Bill Gates Issues Warning On Approaching Critical Global Warming Threshold At COP28

Loading... Loading... Loading...

Philanthropist and Microsoft Corporation co-founder Bill Gates voiced concerns that global warming is likely to surpass the crucial 2-degree Celsius threshold, potentially leading to irreversible damage to people, wildlife, and ecosystems.

What Happened: Gates made these remarks on Friday during the COP28 climate conference in Dubai, CNBC reported. He expressed optimism about potential progress in the climate crisis but cautioned that such progress might be insufficient to prevent global warming from exceeding 2 degrees Celsius.

The billionaire philanthropist’s comments come amidst the United Nations’ most significant annual climate summit, a gathering of policymakers and business leaders globally. The summit is considered an essential opportunity to expedite climate action, as the world is on track for its hottest year on record and extreme weather events continue to wreak havoc worldwide.

Gates emphasized the need for adaptation in response to global warming. He highlighted the importance of inexpensive solutions like enhanced warning systems for adverse weather events and improved weather data to assist farmers. He also stressed the need to help the poorest adapt to climate change and minimize damage to ecosystems.

Why It Matters: At the COP28 conference, countries will assess their progress towards meeting the goals of the 2015 Paris Agreement for the first time. The agreement aims to limit global warming to well below 2 degrees Celsius, preferably 1.5 degrees, compared to pre-industrial levels.

However, the United Nations Environment Programme warns that current pledges under the agreement set the world on a course for warming of up to 2.9 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels. This warning underscores the pressing need for increased climate action.

