Uncovering Meme Coin Trader's Portfolio Who Made $1.6M Profit In One Year

Loading... Loading...

DeFi Insider Dami-Defi in his latest social media post highlighted a meme coin trader’s secret.

Dami-Defi uncovered a trader's portfolio who converted his $42,500 investment into $1.56 million within a year.

The biggest winner of the portfolio was Mog Coin MOG/USD, which he entered into before the initial pump.

Within the first five days of opening trade, he accumulated more and more tokens. Before hitting the sell button, the trader accumulated $52,850 MOG tokens.

He still holds MOG and has a realized profit and loss (P&L) of +$544,030 and unrealized P&L of $1.3 million.

The second in place is Pepe PEPE/USD in which he entered four days after launch with initial investment of $66,390. He collected gains of $268,370 from his initial pump.

He re-entered Pepe and repeated MOG strategy: "buy when there is an opportunity, sell when there is an opportunity." The realized profit and loss stand at +$349,240.

Currently, he is accumulating a bag of ZynCoin ZYN/USD:

Holding: 369,600 $ZYN ($27,500)

Spent: $37,410

PNL: -$9,910

Also Read: $10 Million In Slerf Meme Coins Get Burned By ‘Accident’ In Presale Rug Pull: Oops!

Why It Matters: Established meme coins, Dogecoin DOGE/USD and Shiba Inu SHIB/USD are leading the board based on market capitalization. However, these coins are left behind in monthly and weekly gains as Pepe, Dogwifhat WIF/USD, Floki FLOKI/USD, Myro MYRO/USD, Mog Coin lead the list.

While these threads highlight the trader's strategy to earn maximum profits by a mix of a varied meme coins trading, a crypto venture coinist indicated how projects and communities launch meme coins within seconds with no proper backing.

Read Next: Why Can’t Dogecoin And Shiba Inu Keep Up With Other Meme Coins?

Image: Shutterstock