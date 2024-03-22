Uncovering Meme Coin Trader's Portfolio Who Made $1.6M Profit In One Year

DeFi Insider Dami-Defi in his latest social media post highlighted a meme coin trader’s secret.
Dami-Defi uncovered a trader's portfolio who converted his $42,500 investment into $1.56 million within a year.
The biggest winner of the portfolio was Mog Coin MOG/USD, which he entered into before the initial pump.
Within the first five days of opening trade, he accumulated more and more tokens. Before hitting the sell button, the trader accumulated $52,850 MOG tokens.
He still holds MOG and has a realized profit and loss (P&L) of +$544,030 and unrealized P&L of $1.3 million.
The second in place is Pepe PEPE/USD in which he entered four days after launch with initial investment of $66,390. He collected gains of $268,370 from his initial pump.
He re-entered Pepe and repeated MOG strategy: "buy when there is an opportunity, sell when there is an opportunity." The realized profit and loss stand at +$349,240.
Currently, he is accumulating a bag of ZynCoin ZYN/USD:
- Holding: 369,600 $ZYN ($27,500)
- Spent: $37,410
- PNL: -$9,910
Also Read: $10 Million In Slerf Meme Coins Get Burned By ‘Accident’ In Presale Rug Pull: Oops!
Why It Matters: Established meme coins, Dogecoin DOGE/USD and Shiba Inu SHIB/USD are leading the board based on market capitalization. However, these coins are left behind in monthly and weekly gains as Pepe, Dogwifhat WIF/USD, Floki FLOKI/USD, Myro MYRO/USD, Mog Coin lead the list.
While these threads highlight the trader's strategy to earn maximum profits by a mix of a varied meme coins trading, a crypto venture coinist indicated how projects and communities launch meme coins within seconds with no proper backing.
Read Next: Why Can’t Dogecoin And Shiba Inu Keep Up With Other Meme Coins?
Image: Shutterstock
© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.