Edward Snowden Targets Jamie Dimon Over Bitcoin Stance, Elon Musk Breaks Silence On Tesla Accepting Dogecoin And Memecoins Make Waves: Weekend Crypto Round-Up

As the weekend closes, the crypto world has been far from quiet. From Edward Snowden’s critique of JPMorgan’s CEO to the fluctuating market performance of key cryptocurrencies, there’s a lot to catch up on. Let’s dive into some of the most intriguing stories from the past few days.

Edward Snowden Takes Aim at JPMorgan CEO Over Bitcoin Stance

The former National Security Agency contractor, Edward Snowden, has sparked a conversation with his comments on JPMorgan Chase & Co’s CEO, Jamie Dimon. Snowden took to social media to express his views on Dimon’s position on Bitcoin as the cryptocurrency continues to reach unprecedented heights. Read the full article here.

Crypto Market Responds to Inflation Data

Major cryptocurrencies experienced a mixed trading day on Thursday. With new macro data and uncertain whale movements, there is uncertainty surrounding the future of the leading cryptocurrency and the wider market. This follows a 0.6% surge in the producer price index last month, causing traders to speculate on the Federal Reserve’s potential reluctance to cut interest rates in May. Read the full article here.

Struggles for Dogecoin and Shiba Inu Amid Meme Coin Boom

Despite considerable gains in recent months, Dogecoin and Shiba Inu are struggling to keep up with other meme coins. A significant decrease in long-term holder addresses for Shiba Inu and a recent price drop have contributed to this trend. Read the full article here.

Elon Musk Breaks Silence on Dogecoin and Tesla

Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla Inc. TSLA and SpaceX, hinted at the possible acceptance of Dogecoin as payment for Tesla vehicles during an event in Berlin. Musk’s comments have reignited discussions around the cryptocurrency’s future. Read the full article here.

Toshi Surges Ahead of Other Meme Coins

Toshi, Coinbase’s meme cat, made a splash with a 39.3% gain in 24 hours on Thursday. This significant increase left other trending memecoins in the dust and led to discussions about the coin’s current undervaluation. Read the full article here.

Photo via Shutterstock

Engineered by Benzinga Neuro, Edited by Anan Ashraf The GPT-4-based Benzinga Neuro content generation system exploits the extensive Benzinga Ecosystem, including native data, APIs, and more to create comprehensive and timely stories for you. Learn more.