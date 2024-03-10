From Bitcoin's Sudden Slump To 'Dogecoin Killer' Shiba Inu's Lead Developer Hinting New Era For SHIB And More: Top Crypto Updates This Week

Loading... Loading...

This week served as a reminder of the thrilling unpredictability of cryptocurrencies. The market experienced sharp fluctuations, with leading cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin BTC/USD, Ethereum ETH/USD, and Dogecoin DOGE/USD displaying volatile movements. The week kicked off with a surge for Bitcoin, reaching an all-time high. However, the euphoria was short-lived as the cryptocurrency corrected by 7%, causing widespread volatility.

Bitcoin’s Sudden Slump: On March 5, Bitcoin’s price plummeted by $5,000, causing shockwaves in the market. This fall followed Bitcoin’s historic rise to a record high of $69,324 at the Coinbase exchange. The abrupt correction triggered widespread market volatility, leaving investors bracing for potential liquidations of $1.15 billion worth of cryptos. Read the full article here.

Dogecoin’s Potential Upsurge: Pseudonymous cryptocurrency analyst Kaleo predicts a bullish future for Dogecoin, stating there’s “plenty more left in the tank.” Trading at $0.19 at the time of reporting, Dogecoin’s market capitalization has doubled over the past week, reaching a staggering $25.9 billion. Read the full article here.

Bitcoin’s Previous Highs: Earlier in the week, Bitcoin was on a tear, nearing $69K and on the brink of reaching a new all-time high. The surge was attributed to the inflow of funds into spot BTC exchange-traded funds (ETFs), the upcoming halving event, and rising investor interest. Read the full article here.

Shiba Inu’s Future: Shiba Inu’s SHIB/USD lead developer Shytoshi Kusama hinted at a decentralized SHIB world, drawing parallels with the dot com era. Kusama called for community support to realize this vision, suggesting a new era for Shiba Inu. Read the full article here.

Jim Cramer’s Take on Bitcoin Rally: CNBC's Jim Cramer offered his insights into Bitcoin’s rally. He believes that something more than the recently approved spot Bitcoin ETFs and the anticipated halving event is driving the buying. Read the full article here.

Photo by SvetlanaParnikova on Shutterstock

