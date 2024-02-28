Webull's Strategic Pivot From Crypto Clears Path For $7.3 Billion US Listing

Loading... Loading...

Digital investment brokerage Webull Corporation faced significant obstacles in its quest to go public, largely attributed to its cryptocurrency offerings, as disclosed by the company’s U.S. CEO on Wednesday.

The online brokerage, aiming for a U.S. listing through a merger with special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) SK Growth Opportunities Corp. SKGR, has seen its journey marked by regulatory challenges and strategic shifts, particularly around its crypto operations.

The proposed merger, valuing the combined entity at approximately $7.3 billion, is set to elevate Webull onto the Nasdaq, contingent upon approval from shareholders and regulators.

This development followed several thwarted attempts at an initial public offering, with Anthony Denier, Webull’s U.S. CEO, citing various impediments, including the platform’s exposure to cryptocurrency, as significant obstacles.

“The SEC has not been friendly, which is widely known,” Denier remarked in an interview with Bloomberg News.

Webull Steers Away From Crypto To Secure Nasdaq Listing

Founded by Wang Anquan, an alumnus of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. BABA and Xiaomi Corp., Webull ventured into crypto trading in 2020, aiming to compete with platforms like Robinhood Markets Inc. HOOD.

However, the regulatory landscape concerning crypto trading prompted Webull to divest its digital asset business and eliminate cryptocurrency trading from its offerings globally by the end of the third quarter, as stated by Denier. This decision underscored the regulatory ambiguities faced by registered broker dealers in the crypto space, leading to a cautious retreat from these offerings.

Despite these challenges, Webull maintained crypto- and forex-related information on its website, providing market data and educational content for informational purposes only, without offering actual trading in these products, as specified by the company.

Webull has a robust 20 million registered users across 15 regions worldwide and manages $370 billion in equity notional volumes. Recently, the broker announced a partnership with the NBA's Brooklyn Nets and the WNBA's New York Liberty as the official basketball jersey patch partner.

