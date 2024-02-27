Edward Snowden Asked You To Watch The Bitcoin Chart During The Super Bowl, Now He's Asking If You Own Any Whatsoever

Loading... Loading...

Edward Snowden, former U.S. intelligence agent turned whistleblower, asked his 5.7 million followers on X if they held any Bitcoin BTC/USD.

What Happened: On Wednesday, Snowden took to the platform, formerly known as Twitter. with a simple question: “Do you own any amount of Bitcoin whatsoever?”

This inquiry comes on the heels of Snowden’s recent discussions of Bitcoin’s significant impact on monetary systems.

His Twitter poll garnered significant attention, with 120,737 participants at the time of publication. The majority (56.6%) responded with a ‘No’, while 43.4% affirmed they were holding Bitcoin.

Since 2024 began, Bitcoin has shot up 34.9%. Over the past week alone it has registered a gain of nearly 9.4%. Bitcoin recently breached the $1 trillion market capitalization mark, achieving all-time highs in several currencies such as the New Zealand dollar, Russian ruble, and Norwegian krone.

Why It Matters: Snowden’s consistent interest in Bitcoin, combined with his previous critiques of figures like JP Morgan CEO Jamie Dimon, underscores his belief in the potential of cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin.

The former National Security Agency contractor has publicly endorsed Bitcoin, calling it “the most significant monetary advance since the creation of coinage”.

While Super Bowl LVIII captivated fans worldwide, Snowden diverted attention to Bitcoin, tweeting about watching its chart instead.

Price Action: Bitcoin traded 4.4% higher at $57,069.71 at the time of publishing, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Photo Courtesy: Wikimedia Commons

