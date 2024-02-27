Bitcoin Peaks To All-Time High In 3 More Currencies, 18% Left To USD Peak

Loading... Loading...

Bitcoin BTC/USD has broken past the $1 trillion market capitalization mark.

The digital asset hit new all-time highs in several currencies, such as the New Zealand dollar, Russian ruble and Norwegian krone.

After touching a peak in currencies like the Japanese Yen in mid-February, Bitcoin's rally to $57,000 has pushed the so-called crypto king to its all-time high levels in many other currencies and very close to some others.

Bitcoin in New Zealand dollar (BTC/NZD) is currently trading at NZ$92,6890.26, surpassing its previous all-time high of NZ$91,365.18 NZD set in November 2021.

The Russian ruble (BTC/RUB) peak of RUB5.2 million in March 2022 was also eclipsed:

The Norwegian krone (BTC/NOK) also notes a new all-time high, surpassing the NOK559.436.36 set in November 2021.

Why It Matters: Bitcoin is poised to set new all-time highs in other major and minor currencies as well. According to Tradingview data, the major ones are:

18% off its all-time high in U.S. dollars (USD).

13% in British pounds (GBP).

12.5% in Euro (EUR).

8.5% in Australian dollar (AUD).

The difference in currencies can be attributed to their depreciation against the greenback and will likely be seen as a testament to Bitcoin's "hard money" qualities by supporters.

With the crypto king setting all-time highs in several fiat currencies, the remaining major currencies may seem a question of "when, not if."

