'Rich Dad Poor Dad Author' Robert Kiyosaki Predicts Bitcoin To Reach $100K By June

Robert Kiyosaki, author of “Rich Dad Poor Dad,” has forecasted Bitcoin’s value to reach $100k by June 2024, continuing his advocacy for the cryptocurrency.

What Happened: On Sunday, Kiyosaki took to X, formerly Twitter, to share his bullish prediction on Bitcoin’s price, stating, “BITCOIN to $100k by June 2024.” His stance on cryptocurrency remains solid, consistent with his previous advocacy for investing in “hard assets” like gold, silver and Bitcoin BTC/USD.

Earlier, Kiyosaki had also expressed his discontent with the Federal Reserve, accusing it of causing economic damage and favoring the affluent. He had tweeted, “Don't Fight the Fed? I say ‘F the Fed.’ Buy gold, silver, Bitcoin.”

Why It Matters: Kiyosaki’s prediction comes in light of his continuous criticism against the Federal Reserve and the traditional financial system. He has previously labeled the Fed a “criminal organization” and accused it of ruining the economy.

He has also urged his followers to monitor the upcoming Bitcoin halving event, an occurrence that reduces the rate at which new bitcoins are created and is scheduled to happen approximately every four years. The next halving is due in April 2024.

His call for Bitcoin investment aligns with his celebration of financial planners’ pivot to Bitcoin. According to Kiyosaki, advisors have, over time, steered clients away from these assets simply to profit from commissions.

Notably, Kiyosaki’s comments come at a time when Bitcoin has been on a tear, having risen to a 26-month high of $52,000 in recent days. So far this year, the apex cryptocurrency has gained almost 23%.

Even so, to achieve, Kioysaki’s target of $100k, Bitcoin will have to rise a whopping 92.17% in just 3 months and 14 days from its current level.

Price Action: At the time of writing, Bitcoin traded 0.9% higher at $52,037.55, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Photo by Gage Skidmore on Wikimedia Commons

