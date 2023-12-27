What's Going On With Bitcoin Mining Stocks?

Loading... Loading...

Shares of Bitcoin BTC/USD miners Marathon Digital Holdings Inc MARA, Riot Platforms Inc RIOT and Bitfarms Ltd BITF are trading higher Wednesday as the price of Bitcoin moves to the upside.

What Happened: Bitcoin crossed the $40,000 level at the beginning of December and has been stuck in a trading range throughout most of the month. Bitcoin began moving lower over the long weekend and continued to trend down on Tuesday before finding its footing and reversing course.

The rally in the crypto space has largely been driven by continued optimism surrounding a potential spot ETF. Grayscale refiled an amended Bitcoin ETF application this week and analysts continue to expect the SEC to approve a spot ETF in the coming weeks. Many anticipate approval coming in the first two weeks of 2024.

Expectations for rate cuts from the Federal Reserve in 2024 also appears to be helping fuel some of the recent rally in the crypto space.

Marathon Digital, Riot Platforms and Bitfarms are all Bitcoin miners. The price action in mining stocks is largely tied to the price of Bitcoin.

$BTC Price Action: At publication time, Bitcoin was up 0.51% over a 24-hour period at $42,891, according to Benzinga Pro.

Photo: Eivind Pedersen from Pixabay.