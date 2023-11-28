Cathie Wood Juggles Crypto Portfolio: Adds Robinhood, Offloads $5M Of This Stock Amid Multi-Month High, Bitcoin ETF Hype

Loading... Loading... Loading...

The cryptocurrency space has been volatile of late as mixed headlines have pulled the asset up and down. Cathie Wood’s Ark Investment Management on Monday traded in two crypto-linked stocks, daily trade disclosure from the firm showed.

What Happened: Ark’s fintech-focused actively-traded exchange-traded fund, the Ark Fintech Innovation ETF ARKF bought 143,063 Robinhood Markets, Inc. HOOD shares. At Monday’s closing price of $8.39, the purchase is valued at $1.2 million.

On the other hand, ARKF sold 43,956 shares of cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase Global, Inc. COIN valued at about $5.27 million. Coinbase shares settled Monday’s session at $119.77 by virtue of their 3.66% jump and rose to as high as $121.46 in intraday trading.

The intra-day and closing quotes marked the highest levels since May 5, 2022, and May 4, 2022, respectively.

Despite Monday’s disposal, Coinbase is still ARKF’s top holding with a 13.30% weighting in the fund. Robinhood, meanwhile, is the fund’s 11th biggest holding with a 3.61% weighting.

See Also: Best Cryptocurrencies To Invest In 2023

Why It’s Important: The frenzy around the potential approval of a spot Bitcoin BTC/USD ETF lifted cryptocurrencies since the middle of October. The rally faced a threat from troubles that brewed at cryptocurrency exchange Binance, resulting in volatility in the space.

Wood is bullish on cryptocurrencies and in a recent interview with the Wall Street Journal, she said the apex crypto could rise anywhere between $1 million and $1.5 million in a bull-case scenario.

At last check, Bitcoin traded at $36,930.42, down 1.19%, according to Benzinga Pro data. ARKF ended Monday’s session up 2% at $23.

Read Next: Coinbase, GM, Amazon, Tesla, Microsoft: Top 5 Stocks On Investors’ Radar Right Now

Illustration by Benzinga using photo courtesy of Ark Invest.