What's Going On With Bitcoin: New 52-Week High

Bitcoin BTC/USD marked a new 52-week high of $38,392.79 Friday as multiple catalysts push crypto markets higher.

The Details:

Several recent developments in the cryptocurrency space have spurred the interest of investors and pushed crypto markets higher.

In the past week alone, Argentina elected libertarian and pro-cryptocurrency president Javier Milei, the DOJ announced a settlement with Binance which included a $1.8 billion fine and a forfeiture order for an additional $2.5 billion and the guilty plea and resignation of Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao.

Investors are also anticipating the possible approval of BlackRock's spot Bitcoin ETF which many see as more likely to be approved as "bad actors" are punished and removed from the cryptocurrency market.

Shares of crypto-related stocks moving higher with Bitcoin Friday, including CleanSpark Inc. CLSK, Coinbase Global Inc. COIN and Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. MARA.

BTC Price Action: According to Benzinga Pro, Bitcoin is up by 0.7% trading at $37,672.70 at the time of publication.

