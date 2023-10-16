Bitcoin Is Spiking - Bitcoin ETF In Focus Again

Bitcoin BTC/USD, the ace cryptocurrency, spiked on unverified reports of the approval of an iShares Bitcoin ETF.

BlackRock said the information is false, according to Fox Business journalist Eleanor Terrett

The company's Bitcoin ETF application is still under review, BlackRock, which owns iShares, told Fox.

Benzinga has reached out to BlackRock for comments.

Bitcoin had spiked by as much as 9.5% after the report but gave back gains. It is up 3.3% at $28,062 at the time of publication.

