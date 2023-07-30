WATCH: 'Barbie' Star Margot Robbie Thinks Bitcoin Talk Is Typical Ken Behavior

Australian actress Margot Robbie, the Barbie actress, sparked intrigue after her comments about Bitcoin BTC/USD, the world's largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization.

What Happened: Robbie, in an interview with Fandango on June 22, drew comparisons between the digital currency and Ken, the iconic fictional character and Barbie’s well-known companion.

While on set, Robbie revealed that she observed her husband, Tom Ackerley, and television producer David Heyman engaging in discussions about Bitcoin. These conversations reminded her of the traits displayed by Ken, the fictional co-star character in Barbie, played by Ryan Gosling.

In Robbie’s view, the conversations surrounding Bitcoin seemed to mirror the persona of Ken, prompting her and her colleague, Gretta, to refer to them as “being such Kens.”

MicroStrategy CEO Michael Saylor on Sunday shared the video on X and said, "Bitcoin is Big Ken Energy."

What Is Ken Energy: During an interview with Yahoo Entertainment, Ryan Gosling took a step back when asked about the concept of “Ken Energy”. Instead, he turned to Robbie for assistance in explaining the term.

Robbie, meanwhile, acknowledged the challenge of articulating “Ken Energy” and provided some context to its meaning. She explained that it is somewhat of a play on the acronym BDE, or “big d**k energy."

Understanding the significance of Barbie and Ken in popular culture is essential to grasp the context of Robbie’s statement. Barbie, a doll created by Mattel, has been an iconic figure for generations, symbolizing fashion and beauty. Ken, her fictional companion, often portrays a supportive and stylish partner for Barbie.

Price Action: At the time of writing, BTC was trading at $29,418 up 0.31% in the last 24 hours, according to Benzinga Pro.

