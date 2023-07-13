Apple, Take Note? Google Tweaks Policy To Allow Play Store Games, Apps To Offer NFTs

Alphabet Inc Class A's Google GOOGL on Wednesday said that it will allow developers to add Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) to their Android games and apps.

What Happened: The tech giant’s new rules, scheduled for full implementation by the end of the year, aim to offer clear guidelines and transparency for blockchain game developers.

Google said in a blog post, according to the updated policy, developers of blockchain games will be required to disclose the game’s status as a blockchain game on the content page of the Google Play Store.

They must also clearly inform users if any in-app products in the Android games have corresponding NFTs. Importantly, Google will allow NFTs to unlock in-app content, regardless of where the NFT was purchased, in contrast to Apple Inc's AAPL current restrictions.

"As part of the policy update, we're requiring that apps be transparent with users about tokenized digital assets," Google said in a blog post.

Google's new rules prohibit developers from promoting or glamorizing any crypto or NFT trading activities, ensuring compliance with the Real-Money Gambling, Games, and Contests policy.

While in-game NFTs can be offered to players, they cannot be wagered, and sweepstakes are also not permitted.

Developers will not be allowed to "promote or glamorize" any crypto or NFT trading activities.

See More: A Stay At The Floating Palace From James Bond's ‘Octopussy’

Why It Matters: "For the majority of Google Play’s revenue, that business model is our service fee. Only developers who sell paid apps or in-app access to digital content or services, are subject to a service fee, and more than 99% of those developers are eligible for a service fee of 15% or less," said Google in a blog post.

Publishing apps to the Apple App Store requires adherence to the App Store Review Guidelines, which serve as a crucial set of rules for developers. These guidelines outline what is permissible and what is not, providing developers with clear instructions on what they can and cannot publish on the platform. Failure to comply with these policies may result in app rejection or removal from the App Store.

NFTs are digital assets that are based on blockchain technology, most commonly Ethereum ETH/USD and Polygon MATIC/USD. Unlike cryptocurrencies, NFTs represent unique items such as artwork, collectibles, or virtual real estate, with each token being distinct and indivisible.

Read Next: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Fall After CPI Data Comes Out: Analyst Foresees ‘Deeper Decline’ For King Crypto After This ‘Savage’ Move

Join Benzinga’s Future of Crypto in NYC on Nov. 14, 2023, to stay updated on trends like AI, regulations, SEC actions & institutional adoption in the crypto space. Secure early bird discounted tickets now!