Elon Musk Backs Bold Crypto Forecast — Agrees Traditional Currencies Could All Turn Digital By 2030

Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla Inc. TSLA and Twitter, has expressed his support for a bold 2030 cryptocurrency forecast that could potentially catapult Bitcoin and Ethereum.

Musk’s Take on Crypto

Musk responded to a Twitter post predicting that all traditional currencies might become digitalized through computer processors or graphics processing units (GPUs) by the end of the decade, Finbold reports.

Agreeing with the sentiment, Musk suggested a change in terminology for the technology.

Impact on Bitcoin and Ethereum

Statements from influential figures like Musk can significantly influence the crypto sector, potentially driving up the price of Bitcoin and Ethereum. Both cryptocurrencies could see a significant increase in price, coinciding with other trends and indicators that could assist this bullish move.

Current Crypto Prices

At the time of publishing, Bitcoin was trading at $30,318, demonstrating a slight decline on the day, while Ethereum stood at $1,868.36, down 0.1% in the last 24 hours, as per data from Benzinga Pro.

Both cryptocurrencies have been giving off a bullish vibe, with some analysts predicting high potential growth.

