If You Invested $100 In Bitcoin Today And It Reaches Levels When Elon Musk's Brother Called Crypto 'A Non-Starter', Here's How Much You'd Have Now

Kimbal Musk, the brother of tech mogul Elon Musk in February 2022 expressed his strong opposition to the current state of cryptocurrency, referring to it as a “nonstarter.”

What Happened: In an interview with Input Magazine, Musk said, “I’m violently opposed to anything that has that level of environmental impact."

He noted the urgent need to address the environmental issues associated with cryptocurrencies, adding, “[Crypto] as it stands today is a non-starter. I violently agree that we have got to fix this environmental issue.”

During the interview, Musk discussed various topics, including his views on wealth and his involvement in the crypto space. He revealed his participation in Big Green DAO, an Ethereum ETH/USD blockchain-based crypto collective focused on food equality.

The decentralized autonomous organization ensures that each member possesses individual voting rights in determining the DAO’s decisions, aligning with democratic principles.

Why It Matters: The closing price of Bitcoin BTC/USD on February 28, 2022, stood at $43,169.34, marking a 14.5% increase for the day.

Presently, as of the time of writing, BTC is trading at $30,607.90.

If you were to invest $100 in Bitcoin today and it reaches the levels observed when Kimbal Musk expressed his concerns in March 2022, your investment would be worth $141, reflecting a gain of 41%.

