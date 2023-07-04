Is Apple's Siri Mistaking BCH For Bitcoin Price? We Tested And Here's What We Found

Multiple users on Crypto Twitter have reported experiencing an unusual glitch when asking Siri, Apple’s AAPL virtual assistant, about the price of Bitcoin BTC/USD. Instead of providing the accurate Bitcoin price, Siri allegedly responded with the price of Bitcoin Cash BCH/USD.

What Happened: A user named Neil Jacob expressed his frustration, stating that when he asked Siri about Bitcoin’s price, the response displayed was related to BCH and referred to it as a scam. This led Jacob to call for Apple’s attention to address this issue promptly.

Similar reports emerged from another user named Fezz, who shared the disappointment of receiving incorrect information from Siri regarding Bitcoin’s price.

Benzinga conducted its own verification and found that Siri accurately provides the price of Bitcoin without any faulty information.

Benzinga tests with three Apple devices to confirm if Siri displays BCH instead of BTC for Bitcoin’s price. (Photo: Benzinga)

In the last seven days, Bitcoin Cash has experienced a considerable surge of 26.5%, currently trading at $283.37.

Why It Matters: Two significant developments have contributed to this surge in BCH’s price.

First, investment management giant BlackRock Inc.’s application for a Bitcoin spot ETF with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has generated a bullish sentiment in the cryptocurrency market. Moreover, the launch of EDX Markets has further bolstered positive market sentiment.

BlackRock’s move to seek SEC approval for a Bitcoin spot ETF has not only had a profound impact on the overall cryptocurrency market but has also inspired a wave of similar applications. This positive sentiment has affected various crypto assets, including projects related to Bitcoin.

