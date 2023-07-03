Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Rise After BlackRock Refiles Spot ETF: Analyst Says Traders 'Impatient' As King Crypto Remains Boringly Rangebound

Major cryptocurrencies surged on Monday evening as Blackrock resubmitted its Bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF) application in the United States.

Cryptocurrency Gains +/- Price (Recorded 9:30 p.m. EDT) Bitcoin BTC/USD +2.04% $31,290 Ethereum ETH/USD +0.48% $1,954 Dogecoin DOGE/USD +0.27% $0.068

What Happened: BlackRock has submitted an amended application for a Bitcoin ETF after the SEC deemed their initial filing inadequate.

According to a Bloomberg report, BlackRock’s new filing includes information that Coinbase, the custodian for the proposed ETF’s Bitcoin holdings, will offer market surveillance to support the ETF.

The price of Bitcoin soared above $31,000 as several potential Bitcoin ETF issuers resubmitted their applications, garnering positive market sentiment.

Top Gainer (24 Hour)

Cryptocurrency Gains +/- Price (Recorded 9:30 p.m. EDT) Global Currency Reserve +36.33% $2.99 Pepe +15.21% $0.000001825 BitDAO +9.76% $0.4968

At the time of writing, the global crypto market capitalization stood at $1.22 trillion, an increase of 1.19% over the last day.

The U.S. stock market experienced a modest increase on Monday in a shortened session. The S&P 500 closed higher by 0.12%, and the Nasdaq Composite saw a gain of 0.21%.

On account of the upcoming Fourth of July holiday, US markets closed early on Monday and will remain closed on Tuesday.

Analyst Notes: "Over the weekend, false reports circulated that SEC Chair Gensler was going to resign after an internal investigation. Crypto traders are growing impatient, but it might be a while before we get some meaningful news regarding Grayscale's lawsuit or further Bitcoin ETF clarity. ” wrote Edward Moya, Senior Analyst at OANDA in a note seen by Benzinga.

He adds, “Bitcoin appears to be stuck in a range again, trading between $28,000 and $31,500. “

According to crypto analyst Michael Van de Poppe, there is currently little to no movement in the Altcoin market, resulting in a lack of belief and confidence among investors. "Just watch how fast sentiment can switch."

On-chain analytics firm Santiment has noted that the surge in Bitcoin’s price dominance in 2023 has resulted in an increased focus on the leading cryptocurrency. However, it is crucial to also monitor the performance of other assets such as ETH, ADA, XRP, BNB, and more, which are currently receiving lesser attention.

