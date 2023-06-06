U.S. markets ended in the green on Tuesday as investors and traders shifted to a cautious mode ahead of the crucial inflation data release next week along with the Federal Reserve's policy decision. The Nasdaq Composite closed 0.36% higher while the S&P 500 gained 0.24%. Meanwhile, the following are the five stocks that are drawing investors' attention:

1. Tesla Inc TSLA: Shares of Tesla closed 1.7% higher on Tuesday and gained another 1.7% in extended trading. A trial court has properly found that CEO Elon Musk did not push the company to overpay for SolarCity in 2016, the Delaware Supreme Court said on Tuesday, according to a Reuters report. This ended years of litigation over the $2.6 billion deal, it said.

2. Coinbase Global Inc COIN: Shares of the company closed 12.09% lower on Tuesday after the Securities and Exchange Commission sued the firm in a New York federal court. The SEC complaint alleges that Coinbase has unlawfully facilitated the buying and selling of crypto asset securities, since at least 2019, intertwining exchange, broker, and clearing agency services without SEC registration.

3. Transcode Therapeutics Inc RNAZ: Shares of the company closed 20.74% lower on Tuesday. The firm announced the pricing of its public offering of an aggregate of 2,000,000 shares of its common stock together with accompanying common stock warrants, at a public offering price of $3.50 per share.

4. Boeing Co BA: Shares of the company closed 0.71% lower on Tuesday. Boeing said on Tuesday it may be forced to slow deliveries of its 787 Dreamliner after a new production flaw was discovered which will require it to inspect all 90 jets in its inventory, reported Reuters.

5. Yext Inc YEXT: Shares of the company closed 4.01% higher on Tuesday and gained another 12.08% in extended trading. The company's first-quarter revenue increased 1% year-on-year to $99.5 million. Net loss narrowed to $0.4 million compared to the net loss of $25.8 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2023.

