Have Crypto Assets And Stocks Decoupled?

Many investors bemoaned the high degree of correlation between crypto assets and US stocks during the previous bull market. Following the pandemic lows of March 2020, we saw both crypto and US equities (particularly growth stocks) rallying almost in lockstep until their respective highs in November of 2021.

Since around April of this year, we have witnessed what can only be described as a decoupling between crypto assets and tech stocks. While this might please investors in search of uncorrelated (or at least less correlated) assets to add to their portfolios, there’s a nagging question as to whether what we’re seeing is truly a decoupling, or perhaps one asset class starting to lead the other in a fundamental change of trend.

Why is this important? Because if the Nasdaq is currently leading crypto, then the crypto bears who went short in 2023 in expectation of new lows later in the year could be in for a rude surprise. On the other hand, if it’s crypto that’s leading tech stocks, then the Nasdaq’s recent push to new yearly highs could prove to be short-lived and cause a great deal of pain for investors when the selling resumes.