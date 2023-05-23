Musk's Tech Forecast: Twitter's Revival, Space Travel — And AI's Global Standing

In a conversation filled with musings and insights, Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk appeared at The Wall Street Journal's CEO Council in London on Tuesday. Here's what the busy entrepreneur had to say.

On Twitter: Musk expressed optimism towards the $44 billion acquisition of Twitter, despite initial turbulence. He mentioned the platform is on a “comeback arc," particularly emphasizing an overhaul in advertising relevancy that will enhance user experience.

He mentioned that advertisers are returning after the mass exodus last year, and his aim is to make ads more relevant, ensuring users are shown products they are likely to be interested in.

Musk’s vision for Twitter extends beyond merely reviving a social media platform. He discussed the broader integration of the X app, which would combine messaging, finance and other services. While remaining vague, Musk is setting out to create something “compelling” that users want to interact with more frequently.



The Tesla CEO addressed a range of subjects in a rapid Q-and-A session. Mainly, he maintained ambiguity about whether Twitter would go public again in five years and about the future of its headquarters.

Space Travel: Musk affirmed his plan to travel with SpaceX at some point, simply answering, "I will at some point, yeah."

On Crypto: Musk also addressed his current feelings on cryptocurrency, reiterating his fondness for Dogecoin due to its humor and mascot.

He did caution against betting the farm on any cryptocurrency, but noted the most ironic outcome would be if Dogecoin DOGE/USD, a crypto originally created as a joke, ended up as the global currency.

Global AI Race: Musk gave the U.S. the lead, followed closely by China, with Europe generating the most advanced AI breakthroughs. He estimated the technological gap between the U.S. and China to be around 12 months and predicted the gap would narrow over time.

While he didn’t divulge specific details, he suggested a "third horse" in the AI race to rival the OpenAI-Microsoft Corp MSFT relationship and Alphabet Inc's GOOG GOOGL DeepMind, mentioning a potential integration between his new AI venture, Twitter and Tesla.



Photo: Daniel Oberhaus on Flickr Creative Commons