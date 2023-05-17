Dogecoin DOGE/USD developers on Tuesday hinted at the next release for LibDogecoin version 0.1.3, the building block for direct integration of DOGE into various platforms.

What Happened: The previous version, 0.1.2, was released in March last year and the upcoming release is expected to have new features.

According to Michi Lumin, a Dogecoin Core developer, LibDogecoin 0.1.3 could make use of encryption hardware and secure enclaves to store keys. This means that users’ machines could become hardware wallets, offering enhanced security compared to storing sensitive data in a text file on a drive.

For the uninitiated, LibDogecoin is a tool used by developers to make it easier to use and integrate Dogecoin into different platforms. It’s kind of like a “building block” that makes it simpler for software to interact with Dogecoin wallet. The upcoming release of LibDogecoin 0.1.3 is expected to introduce new features that could enhance security and speed up transactions.

Why It Matters: Inevitable360, another Dogecoin developer, hinted at an “SPV node” feature that would increase speed without requiring the Dogecoin Core Wallet.

It’s worth noting that the pros and cons of this hardware-based approach are still being debated.

Price Action: At the time of writing, DOGE was trading at $0.07324, up 2.17% in the last 24 hours, according to Benzinga Pro.

