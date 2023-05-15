Crypto Trader Sees 50% Jump In Pepe Coin On 'Impulsive Wave' Forming

A pseudonymous crypto trader has predicted bullish momentum for Pepe Coin PEPE/USD.

What Happened: The trader, who goes by Crypto Tony on Twitter, told his 297,000 followers that he observed an "impulsive wave" forming on PEPE.

Crypto Tony said that an "impulsive wave" is forming on "our good old frog friend PEPE."

However, he also mentioned the need for some form of corrective structure before he considers re-entering, as he had previously exited the resistance zone.

Why It Matters: As per the chart plotted by Crypto Tony the price of Pepe Coin will surge by over 50% within a day, reaching levels of $0.0000025.



Last week, the trader said that while several other "meme coins" such as Pepe Coin, MONG, BOB, and TURBO are “pumping to oblivion," the “OG” Dogecoin DOGE/USD "sits tight in this range.”

Price Action: At the time of writing, PEPE was trading at $0.0000017, down 8.91%, in the last 24 hours, according to Benzinga Pro.

