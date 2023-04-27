Unidentified hackers have reportedly targeted users with AT&T email addresses in a series of hacks that have enabled them to gain access to cryptocurrency exchanges and steal victims’ digital assets.

What Happened: Cybercriminals have found a vulnerability in a portion of AT&T’s internal network, which allows them to access AT&T customer information and create mail keys for any account user, according to a TechCrunch report.

This cyber-breaching method is of extreme concern to cryptocurrency users, many of whom employ AT&T services like email. The cyber attackers swiftly access a victim’s cryptocurrency exchange accounts, reset passwords, and make off with their digital assets.

AT&T spokesperson Jim Kimberly told TechCrunch that the company "identified the unauthorized creation of secure mail keys, which can be used in some cases to access an email account without needing a password. We have updated our security controls to prevent this activity. As a precaution, we also proactively required a password reset on some email accounts."

Why It Matters: Victims have described the incident as both frustrating and dangerous with losses — in some cases — totaling up to $134,000, a victim told TechCrunch.

The report added that the attacks have been going on since November 2022 and have affected thousands, if not tens of thousands, of crypto holders.

TechCrunch cited sources saying that the hackers have stolen between $15 million and $20 million in cryptocurrencies, targeting email accounts with AT&T, sbcglobal.net, bellsouth.net, and other related email domains.

AT&T did not respond to Benzinga's request to comment, at the time of publishing.

