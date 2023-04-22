Crypto Analyst Issues Major Warning On Market, Following Bitcoin's Performance: 'This Rally Seems Tainted'

Pseudonymous trader and crypto analyst DonAlt has issued a stern warning about the crypto market as the market begins to trend downward.
In a tweet on Friday, the analyst wrote that the crypto market rally appears to have been "tainted" with Bitcoin BTC/USD failing to overcome a significant resistance level.
The alt season cheering once we hit the only real BTC resistance that exists did that for me— DonAlt (@CryptoDonAlt) April 21, 2023
Nothing is more accurate at timing tops, once that happens the entire context changes
I’ll flip back as fast if I see strength but for now this rally seems tainted https://t.co/uOyD4OIbkc
Earlier this year, DonAlt outlined his exit strategy, which was based on Bitcoin's failure to break past the $32,000 price level.
And it’s not like I didn’t have exiting around these levels in my plans from the get go— DonAlt (@CryptoDonAlt) April 21, 2023
Weakness at $32k was an exit criterion and the alt strength while BTC was barely holding on was exactly that
Outlined in January https://t.co/2hckzoI5KL
The analyst wrote that the leading cryptocurrency is at risk of experiencing a big sell-off since it has traded far below a key level.
"A close below $29,500 this week, and I'll assume the high of this rally is in, expecting $24,000 or even $20,000 if something extreme happens. A close above $30,000 this week would still look like indecision to me. A close above $32,000 would look quite good," he tweeted.
At the time of writing, Bitcoin was trading at $27,595, down by ten percent in the last seven days.
Meanwhile, quantitative analyst PlanB believes that next year's Bitcoin halving could send the cryptocurrency to new all-time highs.
PlanB tweeted on Thursday that the stock-to-flow Bitcoin model predicts that Bitcoin will soar more than 1,847% from its current value of $27,316. He added that Bitcoin will likely hit its massive target following its halving.
My Jan 12 prediction is in line with S2F model:— PlanB (@100trillionUSD) April 20, 2023
1) ~$32K is S2F 1 standard deviation band
2) ~$60K is S2F model value and just before halvings (dark blue) BTC seems to hit S2F model values
3) $100K is the bottom of my 100K-1M range around $532K S2F model value after 2024 halving https://t.co/V74Y8VYCVo pic.twitter.com/EVqO6jWH6X
