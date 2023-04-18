Following up on the success of Trump Digital Trading Cards that launched in December, former President Donald Trump announced a second series launch of non-fungible tokens Tuesday. Here are the details.

What Happened: In December, Trump launched 45,000 Trump Digital Trading Cards at a price point of $99 each.

On Tuesday, Trump shared across social media that a second series is now available for purchase at the same $99 price point, payable with credit cards or Ethereum ETH/USD.

“I am pleased to inform you that, due to the great success of my previously launched Digital Trading Cards, we are doing it again. Series 2. Available Right Now,” Trump shared on social media with the link to buy the NFTs.

Trump shared the post on Truth Social, his owned social media platform that is merging with Digital World Acquisition Corporation DWAC.

The post was also shared on Trump’s Facebook and Instagram pages, which were reinstated after a prior ban. Interestingly enough, Trump did not share the news on his Twitter page, which he also saw reinstated from a previous ban that was overturned when Elon Musk bought the social media platform.

While the first series of Trump Digital Trading Cards had 45,000 NFTs in the collection, series two has 47,000 NFTs. The numbers make reference to Trump being the 45th president of the United States and running to be the 47th president if he wins the 2024 election.

“They are just like baseball cards, but you collect them digitally, on your computer or phone. All you need is an email address and a credit card or crypto to start collecting,” the website reads.

The NFTs have different levels of rarity, including several that are limited one-of-ones. Series one saw each NFT having a max mint of 20. In series two, the max of each NFT style is 10.

Images on the website show NFTs of Trump as a king piece on a chess board, as the king in a deck of cards, grilling burgers, playing a guitar and riding a motorcycle playing the guitar.

For series one, there were a handful of sweepstakes and prizes offered, including a limited dinner for anyone who bought 45 of the NFTs.

Two prizes are listed on the website. Anyone who buys 47 of the series two NFTs will get a dinner with Trump at Mar-a-Lago. Those who purchase 100 series two NFTs will get an exclusive one-of-one NFT and the dinner with Trump.

Why It’s Important: The Trump Digital Trading Cards were widely mocked by late night talk show hosts and even during the cold open of an episode of “Saturday Night Live.”

Despite the criticism, the NFTs have gained in value and reached levels of over $1,000 for the floor price.

The current floor price of series one NFTs are 0.22 Ethereum, or around $461 at the time of writing.

It was recently reported that Trump earned between $100,001 and $1 million from CIC Digital, the company he partnered with to launch Trump Digital Trading Card NFTs.

The NFTs have done sales volume of more than 13,500 Ethereum on OpenSea.

