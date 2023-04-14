ñol


Cardano's 'Head And Shoulder' Technical Indicator Signals 44% Price Breakout, Says Analyst

by Mehab Qureshi, Benzinga Staff Writer 
April 14, 2023 12:44 AM | 1 min read
Popular cryptocurrency analyst Ali Martinez has identified a technical indicator, suggesting that Cardano ADA/USD could be on the cusp of a significant price surge.

What Happened: The analyst told his 23,800 followers on Twitter that after approaching a major technical level, ADA is on the verge of confirming a head and shoulders charting pattern. 

The pattern, which predicts a bullish-to-bearish trend reversal, could see Cardano’s price breaking out by as much as 44% and surging to $0.60.

The head and shoulders pattern is an indicator of trend reversals. It is characterized by a baseline with three peaks, one of which is larger than the other two, resembling a head and shoulders. 

Price Action: At the time of writing, ADA was trading at $0.43, up 8.51% in the last 24 hours, according to Benzinga Pro.

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

