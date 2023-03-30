Shiba Inu's Governance Token Outperforms Dogecoin, Floki — Boosted By Support Expansion From Bermuda

Bone Shibaswap BONE/USD, the governance token of meme cryptocurrency Shiba Inu SHIB/USD, is up 4% in the last 24 hours, outperforming the top five meme coins such as Dogecoin DOGE/USD and Floki FLOKI/USD by market capitalization.

What Happened: At the time of writing, BONE was trading at $1.09.

The surge can be attributed to the recent support expansion from Bermuda, a non-custodial privacy dApp, which will enable users to transfer BONE to other wallets anonymously, enhancing the privacy of transactions.

Additionally, there were speculations regarding the resemblance of the Shibarium testnet code to the Rinia network, which led to circulating FUD. Earlier this week, Shibarium developers changed the official Chain ID, bringing positive sentiment to the Shiba Inu community.

Price Action: At the time of writing, DOGE was trading at $0.075, up 1.38%. SHIB was trading at $0.000010, up 0.62% in the last 24 hours, according to Benzinga Pro data.

