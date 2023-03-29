Analyst Who Predicted 2022 Crypto Collapse Could Turn 'Mega Bullish' If Bitcoin Hits $12K

A pseudonymous analyst who had earlier predicted a collapse in the crypto market for 2022, has now signaled that Bitcoin BTC/USD is poised to go on a bearish trend.
What Happened: The pseudonymous analyst known as ‘Capo of Crypto on Wednesday’ took to Twitter to issue a warning to his 734,000 followers that BTC was on the brink of 'capritulation', which looks like he misspelled capitulation.
Capriltulation. pic.twitter.com/IAlTCvkiqC— il Capo Of Crypto (@CryptoCapo_) March 29, 2023
Although the analyst did not provide a specific timeline, 'capitulation' refers to panic selling followed by steep price drops in the world of crypto.
Capo shared a chart that suggests BTC is likely to fall from the current price range of $28,000 to $12,000, with a floor of $11,227.
See More: Top Indian Apps That Give Bitcoin, NFT Rewards
Capo shared that he could turn "mega bullish" if Bitcoin's price reached his target or the analysis was invalidated.
I do trade the market in both ways, that's why I will flip mega bullish if price reaches my main target or the analysis gets invalidated. No signs of bull market, so I stick to my analysis while adding to my altcoins shorts to average the price up. Thanks for caring though!— il Capo Of Crypto (@CryptoCapo_) March 29, 2023
The analyst on Monday divulged that his primary short positions were in Binance Coin BNB/USD and Tron TRX/USD, adding that he had other shorts for AAVE AAVE/USD and Solana SOL/USD.
Price Action: At the time of writing, BTC was trading at $28,085, up 4.19% in the last 24 hours, according to Benzinga Pro.
© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Get ready to uncover the secrets of decentralized finance and security in the crypto market with Crypto Unlocked , Benzinga's new virtual crypto event series. Don't miss out on this opportunity to learn from the experts and connect with fellow crypto enthusiasts — subscribe and turn on notifications for Crypto Unlocked on YouTube today !