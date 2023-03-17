ñol


Potshot Or Praise? Dogecoin Founder Says Cramer 'Good At His Job' — Elon Musk Reacts

by Mehab Qureshi, Benzinga Staff Writer 
March 17, 2023 1:29 AM | 1 min read
Dogecoin DOGE/USD co-founder Billy Markus, popularly known as Shibetoshi Nakamoto on Thursday said Mad Money CNBC host Jim Cramer is “good at his job.”

What Happened: Twitter chief Elon Musk chimed in the conversation and said, “the Force is strong with inverse Cramer.” Inverse Cramer is a parody account on Twitter that mocks Cramer's stock recommendations.

Soon after the tweet, Cramer coin CRAMER/USD surged 20% in the last 24 hours, trading at $0.0020. 

It is important to note that Cramer is a highly vocal critic of cryptocurrencies. He has gone on record multiple times in the past to urge investors to sell their Bitcoin BTC/USD holdings.  

Last week, Cramer urged investors to exercise caution while dealing with Bitcoin, as the cryptocurrency is still subject to manipulation. On Mad Money, Cramer warned that "Bitcoin is a strange animal," and investors should sell their holdings amid the rally.

Cramer in December said that he sold all of his Bitcoin and bought Ethereum ETH/USD instead, noting that people actually use the latter to transact. However, he sold his Ethereum position after he found out his bank was unwilling to accept it.

Price Action: At the time of writing, Doge was trading at $0.073, up 4.43% in the last 24 hours, according to Benzinga Pro.

