If You Invested $1,000 In Donald Trump NFTs, Here's How Much You Would Have Now

Former President Donald Trump made headlines in late 2022 when he revealed a non-fungible token collection. The NFTs were widely criticized, but also saw huge demand from fans and collectors.

Here’s how much an investment in the NFTs would be worth today.

What Happened: Trump announced the launch of an NFT collection called Trump Digital Trading Cards in December. The NFTs came at a price point of $99 each and could be purchased with Ethereum ETH/USD or a credit card. The collection sold out in less than a day and quickly became a top trending collection on NFT marketplace Opensea.

Many celebrities like President Joe Biden and late-night talk show hosts made fun of the NFT collection. The Trump Digital Trading Cards were also mocked on an episode of “Saturday Night Live.”

The NFTs came with sweepstakes offering various rewards like a private dinner, cocktail hours, Zoom sessions, and golf with the 45th president. Anyone who bought 45 Donald Trump NFTs was also told they will get to take part in a future gala dinner with the former president.

Here’s a look at how much the NFTs are worth now.

Related Link: Trump Says His NFTs Are Not About Money, 'I Loved The Art, Always Wanted To Have 30-Inch Waist'

Investing $1,000 in Donald Trump NFTs: With a price point of $99, a person could have purchased 10 Trump Digital Trading Cards.

The same $1,000 investment would be worth $7937.10 today based on a current floor price of 0.506 ETH, or around $793.71.

While the NFTs have fallen from a peak of around 0.84 ETH, the investment is still up 693.7% since minting went live.

The NFTs were up 477.1% after two days and at their peak were up around 1,000%. The $1,000 investment would have been worth $9,900 at the peak price of the collection.

Time will tell if the NFTs hold their value, but three months after being minted the collection has held above the mint price and has seen continued demand from fans, collectors and investors.

With Trump running for president in the 2024 election, the NFTs could continue to be talked about during the campaign trail.

Read Next: Would You Spend $4,500 To Have Dinner With Donald Trump? Here's What Benzinga Followers Said

Photo: Shutterstock