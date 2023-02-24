New YouTube CEO Likes NFTs: How It Could Push Alphabet Further Into Web3

New YouTube CEO Neal Mohan is looking at ways to integrate Web3 technology and make the video platform more immersive, according to Decrypt.

“We believe new technologies like blockchain and NFTs can allow creators to build deeper relationships with their fans,” Mohan wrote in a 2022 blog post. “There’s a lot to consider in making sure we approach these new technologies responsibly, but we think there’s incredible potential as well.”

Mohan, who was previously YouTube's Chief Product Officer for more than seven years, believes NFTs could be a “verifiable way for fans to own unique videos, photos, art, and even experiences from their favorite creators.”

As for the metaverse, Mohan says it's “still in its early days” and that YouTube was working to bring more interactions to games involving the metaverse.

Mohan's previous endeavors at the company — launching YouTube TV and YouTube Music — earned praise from former YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki, who recently stepped down.

And, so far, the Web3 community has been optimistic that Mohan's leading YouTube would result in the video platform's embracing new technolodies like NFTs and blockchain. As one of the largest video platforms, YouTube’s utilization could spark a domino effect of other large companies becoming more Web3 friendly.

The hiring of Mohan to lead YouTube comes as parent company Alphabet Inc GOOGGOOGL gets more involved in the cryptocurrency industry.

In October, Google announced it was launching a blockchain node engine for Ethereum ETH/USD developers. The company announced in November that is was launching a blockchain node engine for the Solana SOL/USD blockchain and becoming a validator for the network. Google said the blockchain node engine would make it “easy for anyone to launch a dedicated Solana node in the cloud.”

Recently, Google announced it was launching a blockchain node engine with Tezos XTZ/USD and to become a validator for the network.

