ñol


çais
%
%
%
%
%
%

Music Coin Soars 33% As Spotify Tests 'Token-Enabled Playlists'

by Mehab Qureshi, Benzinga Staff Writer 
February 23, 2023 2:42 AM | 1 min read
Music Coin Soars 33% As Spotify Tests 'Token-Enabled Playlists'

Music tokens are surging on the news of Spotify SPOT testing a new service that will allow non-fungible tokens (NFT) holders to connect their wallets and listen to music.

What Happened: The new service is called "token-enabled playlists” which will be available to NFT holders within the Fluf, Moonbirds, Kingship and Overlord communities.

Viberate VIB/USD, a music data analytics platform’s native token VIB was up 33%, trading at $0.13. Some other music tokens like Audius AUDIO/USD rose 4% and Rhythm RHYTHM/USD was up 2.5%.

See More: Top Indian Apps That Give Bitcoin, NFT Rewards

Overlord, the Web3 gaming and media company on Wednesday said that holders of its lizard-themed Creepz NFT project can link their Web3 wallets on Spotify to access the project's community-curated "Invasion" playlist. 

Read Next: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Slide After Mixed Fed Minutes: Analyst Says China Won't 'Fuel Coming Cycle'

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: AudiusRhythmSpotifyViberateCryptocurrencyNewsMarketsMoversTrading Ideas

Visit Benzinga's Crypto Homepage - 1,000,000+ depend on Benzinga Crypto every month

Popular Channels

Tools & Features

Partners & Contributors

About Benzinga

© 2023 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved