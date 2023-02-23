Music tokens are surging on the news of Spotify SPOT testing a new service that will allow non-fungible tokens (NFT) holders to connect their wallets and listen to music.

What Happened: The new service is called "token-enabled playlists” which will be available to NFT holders within the Fluf, Moonbirds, Kingship and Overlord communities.

Viberate VIB/USD, a music data analytics platform’s native token VIB was up 33%, trading at $0.13. Some other music tokens like Audius AUDIO/USD rose 4% and Rhythm RHYTHM/USD was up 2.5%.

Overlord, the Web3 gaming and media company on Wednesday said that holders of its lizard-themed Creepz NFT project can link their Web3 wallets on Spotify to access the project's community-curated "Invasion" playlist.

