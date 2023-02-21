ñol


çais
%
%
%
%
%
%

Saudi Aramco Partners With droppGroup To Explore Blockchain-Based Web3 Technologies

by Murtuza Merchant, Benzinga Staff Writer 
February 21, 2023 4:40 PM | 1 min read
Zinger Key Points
  • Aramco's collaborates with Web3 company droppGroup.
  • Blockchain-based Web3 technologies to enhance Aramco's employee ecosystem.
Saudi Aramco Partners With droppGroup To Explore Blockchain-Based Web3 Technologies

State-owned energy company Saudi Aramco valued at nearly $2 trillion, has announced its collaboration with Web3 technology provider, droppGroup.

According to a Coindesk report, the two companies will jointly explore the development of blockchain-based Web3 technologies to enhance Aramco's employee ecosystem.

This includes onboarding and training systems, a tokenized network, and a rewards program.

Also read: Retail Investors Lost Half Of Bitcoin Investment: Why The Globe Should Coordinate Regulation

Web3 technology is driven by blockchain, which is the third generation of the internet, and it has tremendous potential for various industries, including energy.

Aramco has previously invested $5 million in Vakt, a blockchain-based commodities post-trade processing platform, making this collaboration not their first foray into blockchain technology.

droppGroup is a New York-based firm that offers various Web3 technologies, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, extended reality, tokenized networks, and metaverse environments.

The company also has an operational office in Saudi Arabia.

Next: European Union Calls For Fast-Tracking Capital Rules For Banks Holding Cryptocurrencies

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: artificial intelligenceBlockchaindroppGroupSaudi AramcoWeb3CryptocurrencyNewsMarkets

Visit Benzinga's Crypto Homepage - 1,000,000+ depend on Benzinga Crypto every month

Popular Channels

Tools & Features

Partners & Contributors

About Benzinga

© 2023 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved