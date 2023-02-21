Saudi Aramco Partners With droppGroup To Explore Blockchain-Based Web3 Technologies

State-owned energy company Saudi Aramco valued at nearly $2 trillion, has announced its collaboration with Web3 technology provider, droppGroup.

According to a Coindesk report, the two companies will jointly explore the development of blockchain-based Web3 technologies to enhance Aramco's employee ecosystem.

This includes onboarding and training systems, a tokenized network, and a rewards program.

Also read: Retail Investors Lost Half Of Bitcoin Investment: Why The Globe Should Coordinate Regulation

Web3 technology is driven by blockchain, which is the third generation of the internet, and it has tremendous potential for various industries, including energy.

Aramco has previously invested $5 million in Vakt, a blockchain-based commodities post-trade processing platform, making this collaboration not their first foray into blockchain technology.

droppGroup is a New York-based firm that offers various Web3 technologies, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, extended reality, tokenized networks, and metaverse environments.

The company also has an operational office in Saudi Arabia.

Next: European Union Calls For Fast-Tracking Capital Rules For Banks Holding Cryptocurrencies