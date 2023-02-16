ñol


Floki Rockets 74% But Omits Elon Musk From List Of Factors Behind Rally

by Mehab Qureshi, Benzinga Staff Writer 
February 16, 2023 12:28 AM | 2 min read
Floki FLOKI/USD has rallied over 74% in the last 24 hours, after Twitter CEO Elon Musk sent the meme coin into a tizzy late on Tuesday after posting a photo of a dog, assuming the role of "new CEO" of the microblogging site.

What Happened: Floki on Wednesday listed reasons for the spike in price but did not mention Musk’s role. 

“There is a lot of interest in Floki today: volume is currently at $153 million+ and a good portion of that is on DEXs. For perspective, FLOKI hasn't had this much volume in over a year now. This shows a renewed interest in our ecosystem and we'd like to share some facts,” Floki said in a tweet.

Floki tweeted they see a lot of volume and interest in the BNB chain.  “Floki currently has 365,000+ holders on the BNB chain vs 66,900+ on Ethereum ETH/USD. That's 5.5 times more holders on BSC due to its low gas fees and scalability. We have a major BNB chain integration coming soon.”

Price Action: At the time of writing, FLOKI was trading at $0.000046 up 74.60% in the last 24 hours, according to Benzinga Pro.

