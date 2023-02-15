Major coins traded higher on Wednesday evening, as the cryptocurrency market capitalization increased by 8.56% in the last 24 hours to $1.11 trillion.

Cryptocurrency Gains (+/-) Price Bitcoin +11% $24,616 Ethereum +8.90% $1,688 Dogecoin +7.51% $0.089

What Happened: The largest cryptocurrency by market value, Bitcoin BTC/USD, surged 11% within the past 24 hours and has breached the $24,000 level for the first time in two weeks. Ethereum ETH/USD was changing hands above $1,688, up 8.90% in the last 24 hours. Dogecoin DOGE/USD was up 7.51% over the previous 24 hours, trading at $0.089.

U.S. equities markets ended in the green on Wednesday, with the S&P 500 index rising 0.28%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite rising 0.92%.

The recent surge in the crypto market comes despite investor worries regarding the regulation of stablecoins and the future monetary policy of the Federal Reserve to curb inflation.

Analyst Notes: “Bitcoin is starting the day initially higher despite broad risk aversion on U.S. data that suggests the economy could handle much more Fed tightening. ​Crypto traders are also learning more about proposed rule changes for which crypto firms can custody customer assets,” said Edward Moya, a senior market analyst at OANDA. ​

"It seems crypto regulation is about to get clearer and guidelines for qualified custodians will require being a registered-broker dealer, futures commission merchant, or trust/foreign financial institution. ​Bitcoin resilience is somewhat impressive here given the bond market volatility and steady flow of regulation headlines."

Crypto analyst Michaël van de Poppe said suggested buying the dip at $22,300 for potential long-term gains, adding that “we'll continue the upwards trend from here.”

Pseudonymous analyst Kaleo said, "Bitcoin reclaim is complete” and “$30,000+ is a magnet.”

Analyst Pentoshi said that the BTC candle is "just wow." As previously predicted by the analyst on Jan. 1, the high range of BTC this year could be between $28,000 to $32,000. “Have a feeling if we get there that's going to be a super tough spot.”

