Dogecoin Address Awakens To Eye-Popping 23,000% Gains After 9 Idle Years

by Mehab Qureshi, Benzinga Staff Writer 
February 7, 2023 12:19 AM | 1 min read
Dogecoin Address Awakens To Eye-Popping 23,000% Gains After 9 Idle Years

A crypto wallet with 2 million Dogecoin DOGE/USD has awakened after remaining dormant for 9.1 years.

What Happened: At the time of writing, the holdings were valued at $186,364.

Nine years ago, when DOGE was worth just $0.00022, which means the investor bought DOGE for $806.75, as per Blockchair data explorer. Currently, DOGE is trading at $0.090, representing an increase of a whopping 23,228%.

Data from the crypto analytics platform Santiment showed a two-day increase in the number of Dogecoin transactions worth over $100,000, reaching an all-time high of 523 transactions at the end of January. 

The daily active address activities of the dog-themed asset increased to 86,427, the highest jump since Nov. 2 and 3. 

Price Action: DOGE was trading at $0.09 down 0.99% in the last 24 hours, according to Benzinga Pro.

