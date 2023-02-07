A crypto wallet with 2 million Dogecoin DOGE/USD has awakened after remaining dormant for 9.1 years.

What Happened: At the time of writing, the holdings were valued at $186,364.

Nine years ago, when DOGE was worth just $0.00022, which means the investor bought DOGE for $806.75, as per Blockchair data explorer. Currently, DOGE is trading at $0.090, representing an increase of a whopping 23,228%.

Data from the crypto analytics platform Santiment showed a two-day increase in the number of Dogecoin transactions worth over $100,000, reaching an all-time high of 523 transactions at the end of January.

The daily active address activities of the dog-themed asset increased to 86,427, the highest jump since Nov. 2 and 3.

Price Action: DOGE was trading at $0.09 down 0.99% in the last 24 hours, according to Benzinga Pro.

