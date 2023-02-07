A crypto wallet with 2 million Dogecoin DOGE/USD has awakened after remaining dormant for 9.1 years.
What Happened: At the time of writing, the holdings were valued at $186,364.
Nine years ago, when DOGE was worth just $0.00022, which means the investor bought DOGE for $806.75, as per Blockchair data explorer. Currently, DOGE is trading at $0.090, representing an increase of a whopping 23,228%.
Data from the crypto analytics platform Santiment showed a two-day increase in the number of Dogecoin transactions worth over $100,000, reaching an all-time high of 523 transactions at the end of January.
The daily active address activities of the dog-themed asset increased to 86,427, the highest jump since Nov. 2 and 3.
#Dogecoin has broken out with major whale transactions today, easily the highest of the year, going along with address activity spiking. The polarizing coin is up +40% since December 29th, and is back above $0.095 for the first time since December 10th. https://t.co/NjeLyhFKe2 pic.twitter.com/AWEOtqD1ax— Santiment (@santimentfeed) January 31, 2023
Price Action: DOGE was trading at $0.09 down 0.99% in the last 24 hours, according to Benzinga Pro.
