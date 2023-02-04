The FBI Now Owns A Bored Ape! Here's How And Which One

Over the years, scams in the world of cryptocurrency have increased. One of the tactics used is to hack a high-profile person’s Twitter account and post a phishing link that can drain people’s crypto wallets and take valuable NFTs.

One scammer was recently caught by the FBI, resulting in the agency becoming the proud owner of NFTs from two of the most well-known collections.

What Happened: Self-proclaimed on-chain sleuth ZachXBT is among the people on Twitter that are analyzing on-chain crypto data to find red flags and call out scams that are happening. A recent post from ZachXBT highlighted the FBI catching someone who previously hacked several prominent NFT personalities' Twitter accounts, including artist Beeple.

Twitter accounts for Beeple, JenkinstheValet, Franklinisbored, Zeneca and the NounsDAO were among those that were hacked by the scammer known as Horror, also known as Chase Senecal, according to the report.

Since a thread was posted by ZachXBT exposing the crime, the FBI has seized cryptocurrency, a $14,000 watch and several NFTs from the scammer.

According to the report, the FBI seized 86.5678 Ethereum ETH/USD, a Bored Ape Yacht Club NFT and a Doodles NFT.

Here’s a look at the NFTs in question.

The NFTs Owned by the FBI: Bored Ape Yacht Club #9658 is now owned by the FBI. The Bored Ape in question has the following traits and rarity levels:

Orange Background: 13% of Bored Apes

DMT Fur: 2%

Work Vest: 2%

Eyes Closed: 7%

Spinner Hat: 2%

Bored Mouth: 23%

The Bored Ape ranks as the 4,476th rarest in the collection of 10,000 NFTs.

The FBI also owns Doodle #3114, which has the following traits:

Green Background: 7%

Pink Backpack: 3%

Bandana: 4%

Blue Alfalfa Hair: 3%

Med Head: 10%

The floor price for Bored Apes is 70.95 ETH, or $117,100 at the time of writing. The floor price for Doodles is 6.25 ETH, or $10,315 at the time of writing.

Some users on Twitter asked if the FBI would change its profile picture to the Bored Ape or Doodle, a move commonly done by NFT owners to show off their assets owned.

The NFTs are held in a wallet and will likely be monitored to see if the FBI ever sells them.

