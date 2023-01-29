FLOKI FLOKI/USD is surging over 19% in the last 24 hours, beating Bitcoin BTC/USD and Ethereum ETH/USD gains.
What Happened: The rally in FLOKI price came as holders voted for a proposal for burning millions of FLOKI tokens. The proposal has been approved, with over 4.97 trillion FLOKI tokens, worth over $55 million removed permanently from circulation.
See More: Best Crypto Day Trading Strategies
Floki has a maximum supply of 10 trillion tokens, with more than half of them currently held in a cross-chain bridge. This bridge was created when the Floki Inu mainnet launched on the BNB Chain.
The #FLOKI DAO has spoken!— Whale Coin Talk (@WhaleCoinTalk) January 29, 2023
The proposal has been passed, with 99.97% voting in favor of the proposal while only 0.03% voted against the proposal.
Results
� Transaction tax will be lowered to 0.3% on 3rd Feb☑
� 4.97 trillion $FLOKI tokens will be burned on 9th Feb☑ https://t.co/lOfohwkhhY
The FLOKI developer team has highlighted the significant security threats posed by this scenario, emphasizing in the proposal that cross-chain bridge exploits have caused over $2.5 billion in losses over the past two years.
The second proposal that has been passed aims to reduce the 3% tax on FLOKI transactions to just 0.3%, aiming to make the Floki ecosystem one of the premier platforms for decentralized finance (DeFi). According to BNB swap, FlokiFi Locker TVL on Sunday crossed over $8.7 million.
Price Action: At the time of writing, FLOKI was trading at $0.00002393, according to Benzinga Pro.
Read Next: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Spike Amid Risk-On Rebound: Analyst Sees Apex Crypto Breaching $24K If This Happens
© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Visit Benzinga's Crypto Homepage - 1,000,000+ depend on Benzinga Crypto every month