Twitter is reportedly working on a system that would allow users to make payments directly through the social media platform. Billionaire owner Elon Musk is said to be pushing for a fiat currency priority but wants the system to incorporate cryptocurrencies later on.

What Happened: According to a Financial Times report , two people familiar with Twitter's plans have indicated that its forthcoming payments feature will initially support fiat currencies but will also be built to accommodate digital currencies.

Why It Matters: Twitter has been teasing the possibility of making payments easier than ever on its platform — part of Elon Musk's plan to turn Twitter into an "everything app."

Just a few weeks ago, rumors surfaced with leaked images of Twitter's very own digital asset: "Twitter Coins."

It should be noted Musk’s Tesla Inc TSLA allows the use of Dogecoin DOGE/USD for buying merchandise via online stores.

Now, DOGE enthusiasts want Twitter to add meme crypto for payment functionality, as Musk is also a well-known proponent of the meme coin.

Price Action: At the time of writing, DOGE was trading at $0.09278, up 4% in the last 24 hours, according to Benzinga Pro.