New NFTs Protest Against Vladimir Putin, Offer Proceeds To Ukraine: How You Can Buy And Who's Behind Them

A new open-edition non-fungible token takes aim at Russian President Vladimir Putin, during the time of war with Ukraine. The NFTs will offer proceeds to Ukraine. Here are the details.

What Happened: After Russia invaded Ukraine in 2022, one of the sectors that stepped up with donations to Ukraine was the cryptocurrency community. Millions of dollars in donations poured in through various cryptocurrencies sent to a wallet and through several NFT collections that were launched.

A new NFT collection was launched on Jan. 27 called “Putin’s Ashes.” The collection coincided with an August 2022 event that saw the Russian feminist protest and performance art group Pussy Riot burn a 10-x-10-foot portrait of Putin and cast spells to chase him away.

Ashes from the burnt portrait were bottled by Pussy Riot founding member Nadya Toloknonnikova.

The Jeffrey Deitch Gallery in Los Angeles is hosting the solo exhibition of “Putin’s Ashes” from Jan. 27 through Feb. 3, 2023. The event includes a live performance by Pussy Riot on Jan. 27.

An NFT of the same name “Putin’s Ashes” is being offered in an open edition for seven days on the Tezos XTZ/USD blockchain.

The NFT is a collaboration between Pussy Riot’s Tolokonnikova and Obey’s Shepard Fairey.

The NFTs are available on objkt.com for a price of 10 Tezos, currently around $11.20 at the time of writing. The artists/activists chose a low price to allow many collectors to express their “proof of protest” through the NFTs. Proceeds from the mint go to Ukrainian troops. The open edition also means as many copies of the NFT that are purchased during the time frame will be available, eliminating a cap or certain max number to mint.

A 1/1 NFT will also be offered with the auction beginning on Jan. 31 at 1 p.m. ET and ending on Feb. 3, 2023, with an opening bid of 10,000 Tezos, or around $11,000. The 1/1 is a metaverse reflection of the ashes from the portrait burning.

Why It’s Important: Tolokonnikova is one of the best-known activists around the world and the name Pussy Riot has been known for years of anti-Putin protests.

Tolokonnikova was sentenced to two years of imprisonment after an anti-Putin performance in 2012.

As the war with Russia wages on, people around the world continued to show support for Ukraine and the new NFTs are offering proceeds that could directly help the troops involved.

“Our unit is doing everything to defend our country from the Russians and make them leave Ukraine for good. We are fighting a very heavy battle and your funds will help us purchase drones and other equipment that will allow us to locate the enemy during combat and save the lives of Ukrainian soldiers,” the Armed Forces of Ukraine said.

