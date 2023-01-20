Genesis Global, the crypto lending company that filed for bankruptcy protection in New York late Thursday, owes more than $3.6 billion to its top creditors.

What Happened: Genesis released a list of their top 50 unsecured creditors. We look at the top five unsecured claims, according to the bankruptcy filing.

Gemini Trust Company tops the list with a staggering claim of $766 million. Mirana Corp, who is owed $151 million Babel Finance, through an entity called Moonalpha Financial Services Limited, holds a $150 million claim. VanEck New Finance Income Fund is owed $53 million, Plutus Lending, a division of the crypto platform Abra, with a claim of $30 million.

Meanwhile, over $700 million dollars has been attached to entities whose identities are unknown.

Genesis is owned by DCG and was the first to launch OTC Bitcoin BTC/USD trading desk in 2013.

Price Action: BTC was trading at $20,979 up 0.75% in the last 24 hours, according to Benzinga Pro.

