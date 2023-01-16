Cronos CRO/USD, the native currency of Crypto.com is up 7% in the last 24 hours, hitting $0.08, its highest since November 2022, outperforming gains in other assets, including Bitcoin BTC/USD and Ethereum ETH/USD.

What Happened: Data from LunarCrush reveals that CRO’s trading volume is up 180% since Sunday, reaching $129 million. The current market cap stands at $2 billion.

In the last seven days, CRO’s market volume has increased by over 1,100%.

Crypto.com recently made a major move to combat climate change with its eight-year carbon removal agreement with Climeworks. On Monday, the news of the agreement caused CRO to surge.

In response, Crypto.com President and COO Eric Anziani said, “We are committed to addressing the pressing climate challenge and continuously furthering our efforts.”

The platform has collaborated with various carbon removal service providers, government officials, and even its own partners, such as Shopify, on how to reduce emissions.

Price Action: BTC was trading at $21,033 down 0.63% in the last 24 hours, according to Benzinga Pro.

