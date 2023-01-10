Major Wall Street indices closed in the green on Tuesday as investors and traders kept their eyes glued to the crucial consumer price inflation data due on Thursday. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell did not specifically address policy outlook in his Tuesday speech but emphasized the importance of autonomy for the central bank in making necessary decisions to address inflation. The Nasdaq Composite closed 1.01% higher while the Dow Jones ended Tuesday’s session 0.56% higher. The S&P 500 closed up 0.7%. Meanwhile, here are five stocks that are drawing investors’ attention:

1. Tesla Inc TSLA: Shares of Tesla closed 0.77% lower on Tuesday. According to government filings, the company has applied to expand its Gigafactory in Texas with a total investment of $775.7 million, reported Reuters. This marks one of its largest expansion drives since it set up the $5.5 billion Gigafactory in Germany, the report said.

2. Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN: Shares of Amazon closed 2.87% higher on Tuesday. The company is reportedly looking to close down three of its U.K. warehouses in 2023, which is likely to impact 1,200 employees. Hemel Hempstead, Doncaster, and Gourock will shut down this year, making way for two new fulfillment centers, reported Bloomberg.

3. Biora Therapeutics, Inc. BIOR: Shares of the company closed 155.92% higher on Tuesday and gained 43.7% in extended trading. Biora said in a release that for its Targeted Therapeutics Platform, which is focused on the treatment of ulcerative colitis, it remains on track for an IND filing for its PGN-600 program followed by clinical trial initiation.

4. Riot Platforms Inc RIOT: Shares of the Bitcoin BTC/USD miner closed 15.34% higher on Tuesday following a surge in the cryptocurrency’s price. Bitcoin breached the 17,400 mark on the upside on Tuesday and has gained 2.93% in the last five days.

5. Netflix Inc NFLX: Shares of Netflix closed 3.92% higher on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs has increased its estimates for the streaming giant while raising its price target to $225 from $200 per share, reported Yahoo Finance.

